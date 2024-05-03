Robert Kogon's Newsletter

April 2024

The WIV Was the Main Partner in the German-Chinese Virology Network
In my last article, I wrote about HIV research which was being conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology under the aegis of the German-Chinese…
  
Robert Kogon
The Smoking Gun in Wuhan: The German-Chinese Lab and the HIV Inserts
Theories of a lab origin of SARS-CoV-2 have largely focused on the presence in the genome of the famous furin cleavage site. But what about the…
  
Robert Kogon
6
Did BioNTech’s Experimental Cancer Drugs Promote Cancer? The Plot Thickens
Additionally, it has been discovered that the mRNA vaccines inhibit essential immunological pathways, thus impairing early interferon signaling. …
  
Robert Kogon
7
Did Highly Toxic ‘Blue’ Vaccine Batches Contain Pfizer, not BioNTech, mRNA?
As discussed in my last article, BioNTech was determined to be not just the legal manufacturer of the BioNTech-Pfizer “vaccine”, but, at least in…
  
Robert Kogon
2
How Could BioNTech Purchase a Factory for its Vaccine Before the Drug Was Approved?
“Invented in Germany, made in Germany… That makes us proud,” then German Health Minister Jens Spahn said with an awkwardly cheeky grin when inaugurating…
  
Robert Kogon
1
Why Did Germany Lockdown Without Cause?
The recent publication of thousands of pages of minutes of the COVID-19 “crisis team” of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has caused a buzz in…
  
Robert Kogon
4

March 2024

Why Did BioNTech’s First Cancer Trials Falter? The German Regulator Must Know
BioNTech, as my readers will know, was founded as a cancer treatment company. But why did none of its experimental cancer drugs ever make it to a…
  
Robert Kogon
3
Do You Remember the US Govt's "Fighting COVID-19 Disinformation Monitoring Program"?
Do you remember the US government’s “Fighting COVID-19 Disinformation Monitoring Program”? The program which required all the major online platforms and…
  
Robert Kogon
1
It’s Never Wrong to be Wrong When You’re Christian Drosten
Why does Christian Drosten benefit from an odd sort of moving of the goalposts in reverse? If in the original version of the metaphor, the goalposts are…
  
Robert Kogon
1
Baric vs Drosten on Lab Leak
If SARS-CoV-2 was created in a lab and Ralph Baric is the guilty party, why was he publicly calling for investigation of a possible lab leak, whereas…
  
Robert Kogon
6
The Greatest Story Never Told: German Virology in Wuhan – and Montana
The ‘story of the decade’, ‘smoking gun’, ‘case closed’. The story of U.S.-funded – or, as the case may be, even not funded – gain of function research…
  
Robert Kogon
4
