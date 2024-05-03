Robert Kogon's Newsletter
No 'Bioweapon': Montagnier Thought Coronavirus Was Manmade but Not Very Dangerous
In light of the presence in the viral genome of so-called HIV inserts, the late French virologist and discoverer of HIV Luc Montagnier concluded that…
May 3
•
Robert Kogon
22
8
April 2024
The WIV Was the Main Partner in the German-Chinese Virology Network
In my last article, I wrote about HIV research which was being conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology under the aegis of the German-Chinese…
Apr 29
•
Robert Kogon
10
The Smoking Gun in Wuhan: The German-Chinese Lab and the HIV Inserts
Theories of a lab origin of SARS-CoV-2 have largely focused on the presence in the genome of the famous furin cleavage site. But what about the…
Apr 24
•
Robert Kogon
31
6
Did BioNTech’s Experimental Cancer Drugs Promote Cancer? The Plot Thickens
Additionally, it has been discovered that the mRNA vaccines inhibit essential immunological pathways, thus impairing early interferon signaling. …
Apr 18
•
Robert Kogon
24
7
Did Highly Toxic ‘Blue’ Vaccine Batches Contain Pfizer, not BioNTech, mRNA?
As discussed in my last article, BioNTech was determined to be not just the legal manufacturer of the BioNTech-Pfizer “vaccine”, but, at least in…
Apr 13
•
Robert Kogon
53
2
How Could BioNTech Purchase a Factory for its Vaccine Before the Drug Was Approved?
“Invented in Germany, made in Germany… That makes us proud,” then German Health Minister Jens Spahn said with an awkwardly cheeky grin when inaugurating…
Apr 9
•
Robert Kogon
19
1
Why Did Germany Lockdown Without Cause?
The recent publication of thousands of pages of minutes of the COVID-19 “crisis team” of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has caused a buzz in…
Apr 5
•
Robert Kogon
18
4
March 2024
Why Did BioNTech’s First Cancer Trials Falter? The German Regulator Must Know
BioNTech, as my readers will know, was founded as a cancer treatment company. But why did none of its experimental cancer drugs ever make it to a…
Mar 30
•
Robert Kogon
19
3
Do You Remember the US Govt's "Fighting COVID-19 Disinformation Monitoring Program"?
Do you remember the US government’s “Fighting COVID-19 Disinformation Monitoring Program”? The program which required all the major online platforms and…
Mar 24
•
Robert Kogon
16
1
It’s Never Wrong to be Wrong When You’re Christian Drosten
Why does Christian Drosten benefit from an odd sort of moving of the goalposts in reverse? If in the original version of the metaphor, the goalposts are…
Mar 20
•
Robert Kogon
10
1
Baric vs Drosten on Lab Leak
If SARS-CoV-2 was created in a lab and Ralph Baric is the guilty party, why was he publicly calling for investigation of a possible lab leak, whereas…
Mar 14
•
Robert Kogon
14
6
The Greatest Story Never Told: German Virology in Wuhan – and Montana
The ‘story of the decade’, ‘smoking gun’, ‘case closed’. The story of U.S.-funded – or, as the case may be, even not funded – gain of function research…
Mar 3
•
Robert Kogon
14
4
