So, who exactly is Wei Cai, the scientific staff member of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute from none other than Wuhan whose existence was redacted in the original official release of the “RKI Files” and even still hidden in the supposedly complete unredacted “leak” of the same? Has she had anything to do with TRR60, the German-Chinese virology partnership which would give rise to a German-Chinese virology lab in Wuhan and about which neither Germany’s traditional media nor even many otherwise vociferous German Covid critics appear to want to speak?
Well, as a matter of fact, she has. For the details, see my new article at The Daily Sceptic here.
The information on Wei Cai, beyond being a scientific staff member at the RKI with ties to Wuhan, remains limited and largely speculative in the public domain. If you are looking for verified information on their scientific contributions or role, consulting official publications or communications from the Robert Koch Institute would be the most reliable course of action. Be cautious of sources that lack evidence or promote unverified claims.