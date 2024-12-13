So, who exactly is Wei Cai, the scientific staff member of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute from none other than Wuhan whose existence was redacted in the original official release of the “RKI Files” and even still hidden in the supposedly complete unredacted “leak” of the same? Has she had anything to do with TRR60, the German-Chinese virology partnership which would give rise to a German-Chinese virology lab in Wuhan and about which neither Germany’s traditional media nor even many otherwise vociferous German Covid critics appear to want to speak?

Well, as a matter of fact, she has. For the details, see my new article at The Daily Sceptic here.