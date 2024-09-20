First comes censorship and then the criminalization of dissent. Sorry! I meant to say “disinformation”. Germany led the drive to legitimate and indeed legislate government censorship by way of its 2017 Network Enforcement Act or NetzDG, which was the model in turn for the EU’s Digital Services Act.

And Germany is seeking to lead again: namely, by criminalizing “disinformation”. And I guarantee you that if Germany is pondering this now, the EU will be pondering it in short order. There is a reason, after all, that Ursula von der Leyen is still the president of the European Commission…

