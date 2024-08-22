In a recent viral tweet, Robert Malone wrote the following:

A first problem with the tweet is that it is a word-for-word rehash of a tweet from another X-user, which had in fact already gone viral not just once but several times! A second problem with the tweet is that it is patently false. Pfizer does not own Orgenesis.

So, why does such misinformation trend on X?

I would submit that it is because the X algorithm in fact serves to do the exact opposite of what is claimed. It serves to amplify misinformation and suppress information.

So, who does own Orgenesis and what is the information that this misinformation is serving to hide?

To find out, see my new article on the PANDA website here or on the PANDA Substack here, where you can also join in the conversation.