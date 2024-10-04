Marine Le Pen is not the emperor, her National Rally party having been prevented from forming a government in France by a tacit alliance of the Left, Far-Left, and “Center-Right” last July. But she does appear to have new clothes. Regrettably, however, her new clothes consist of an obvious disability. Marine Le Pen is clearly suffering from partial facial paralysis or Bell’s Palsy: a well-known adverse effect of at least the BioNTech-Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Her obvious disability is, however, being totally ignored not only by the mainstream media, both French and international, but even in social media like X – which is even more remarkable and would appear to be impossible without suppression of posts calling attention to it.

I could cite virtually any recent photograph or video footage of Le Pen to illustrate my point. Consider, for instance, the photo below.

Below, I have cropped the photo and juxtaposed it with an illustration from the Mayo Clinic page on Bell’s Palsy.

Or consider the photo below, in which not only the asymmetrical smile but also the eye muscle issue is particularly apparent.

Or the below photo of Le Pen with her young protégé and National Rally party chair Jordan Bardella.

The paralysis on the right side of Le Pen’s face is unmistakable.

It is, needless to say, equally or even more unmistakable in video footage, as can be easily confirmed in the video extract below.

Or see her July 5th interview with France’s CNews news television here or her July 17th interview with France’s BFM news television here. Try as one might using more favorable camera angles, there is simply no hiding the facial paralysis.

Le Pen’s disability is recent and appears to be getting worse. There are perhaps some first relatively mild manifestations of it in 2022. The photo below, for instance, was used in her presidential campaign in early 2022.

The following photo, by contrast, is from 2017. (Taken from her Facebook page here.)

So, did Marine Le Pen get vaccinated against Covid-19? Well, yes, by her own admission, she did and also got at least one booster to boot. In this January 2022 interview with CNews, see says she was “vaccinated three times”. She goes on to explain that her first vaccination was the “equivalent of two doses”. So, we can infer from this that she initially got vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and then got boosted with one of the mRNA vaccines.

Is her disability a consequence of her vaccination? Well, who knows. But the very fact that one is not even allowed to talk about it – not even allowed to notice it – suggests that it is. If there were some other explanation, surely the news media would address it and the public would be allowed to acknowledge that it sees what it sees.

Consider this Daily Sceptic tweet of one of my articles featuring the first photo above in the preview. As of this writing, as can be seen in the screencap below, the reply counter shows that there have been 10 replies. But, as can be seen from the blank space below “post your reply”, none of them displays. They are not hidden behind any clickable barrier like “show probable spam”. They are simply nowhere to be found.

What did X do with them? Did some of those replies contain allusions to Le Pen’s disability? Is this why there is virtually no trace of any discussion of it, even in the French-language X-sphere? Has the X-algorithm been programmed to suppress posts referring to it?