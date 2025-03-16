I was recently inspired to read Salman Rushdie’s Knife, his memoir of the August 2022 attack that would nearly take his life and his remarkable recovery from the injuries he suffered. Rushdie had made some interesting remarks about Elon Musk and X in an interview with the Spanish daily El País. “Appropriating a noble cause — such as freedom of expression — when what you really do is the opposite,” i.e. censor, “is very dishonest,” Rushdie said.
As regular readers will realize, I cannot but agree. But reading Knife, I could not help but have the impression that Rushdie himself is only, so to say, an accidental free speech icon. He doesn’t censor others, but he does censor himself. One passage in particular stood out. In late 2022, Rushdie, despite his terrible injuries, was feeling increasingly fit, but many of his friends, who had hitherto appeared fit, were — suddenly and unexpectedly — falling terribly ill: some of them, it would turn out, terminally so.
Rushdie does note the irony, but he does not pause — perhaps does not dare — to ask why.
For the passage in question and some related reflections, see my new article at The Conservative Woman here — my first article for TWC.
His denial of reality reminds me of many others.
If they think it's safe, they should get more boosters.
But a big frak you to the biggest hipocrites and cowards that claimed they were pro civil rights but went along with con-vid (and the official bullshit 911 story)
-Chris Hedges
-Kshama Sawant
-Cornel West
-Matt Taibbi
-WikiLeaks/Assange team/Assange
-Edward Snowden
How did all of these frakkers forget defending civil rights?
It's just like the Germans that flipped on their own and went along with the final stage of the Nazi party.
Sociopathic liars who forget their morals when they're afraid. Frakking useless.
If only they had healthy instincts and intuition. Notice how most of these collaborators are "highly educated".
Silence is collaboration too.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/allergic-to-bullshit
Or perhaps they're insane like Ian McGilchrist explained with left brain bias....
https://posthumousstyle.substack.com/p/are-the-tech-bros-insane
Either way, why should we idolize them anymore?
I travelled to London from the US in August 2021. Had to show a fake vax card to get past security in Newark. Then 6 days in a hotel in Canary Wharf. I've never been a fan of literary luvvies. I read Kingsley Amis, but wouldn't touch Martin.