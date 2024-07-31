Apart from technical archival considerations, what was initially publicized as the biggest scoop in the leaked RKI files is a wild anachronism that practically screams out: "forgery!” We know from numerous public and concordant records that in mid-April 2020, the German government was mobilizing to support the Covid-19 vaccine project of none other than its longtime biotech protégé, BioNTech.

The German regulator, the PEI, had just agreed to let BioNTech proceed with a “first in human” phase I trial despite the fact that the company had not yet completed the preclinical toxicology study that was supposed to determine whether it was even safe to do so. Talk about cutting corners!

But do we hear about these developments in the contemporaneous RKI minutes of April 15, 2020? Curiously enough, we don’t — even though the RKI surely knew about them.

Instead in the leaked minutes we hear that Pfizer and the EMA were considering skipping Phase III trials. Pfizer? Phase III? Pfizer was not even practically involved in the authorization process at this stage. And how could either company have any clue that BioNTech’s candidate would even reach phase III trials? BioNTech had only registered its PEI-approved Phase I trial with the EMA the day before!

