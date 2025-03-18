Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on EU products was met with outrage from Ursula von der Leyen and European elites and appears to have sparked a veritable trade war, with both sides brandishing the threat of further tariffs. But in a long, detailed – and quite funny – article for the German collective blog Achse des Guten (Axis of Good), the consultant and commentator Michael Alberts argues that the only reason there has not been a trade war much earlier is because the US was not fighting back. Alberts wryly observes that when the Europeans point the finger at Trump about tariffs, “three fingers of their hand are pointing back at them”.

The many German-speaking readers of this Substack can get the details directly from Alberts at the Achse des Guten here. For the rest, please see my new post at The Daily Sceptic here.