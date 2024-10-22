When the leaked “RKI Files” were unveiled at a July 23rd press conference in Berlin, Aya Velazquez, who served as the conduit for the leak, declared that the documents constituted the complete unredacted minutes of the RKI’s COVID-19 “Crisis Group”. However, critical German-speaking observers quickly noted that the “Aya” files were not in fact identical with the officially released versions. Entire passages from the official versions were missing from the “Aya” versions.

But, somewhat astonishingly, it appears to have gone unnoticed that not only passages, but indeed the entire record of the minutes of one meeting was missing from the “Aya” leak – and not the minutes of just any meeting, but indeed the minutes of none other than the very first meeting of the Crisis Group included in the official release!

If any of my Substack readers know of cases where this has been discussed in German, I would be curious to know. I have not come across any.

By doing some digging, I was able to find the missing minutes of 14 January 2020. They are included in the “supplementary materials” that were also published at the time of the leak. Why were they not included in the folder titled “Minutes_all” (Protokolle_gesamt)?

In any case, they are very explosive indeed. For what they show is that the German public health authority had a direct and highly relevant link to Wuhan right from the start of the COVID-19 “crisis”: namely, in the person of a staff member who was not only from Wuhan but indeed a specialist in respiratory illnesses!

This information was redacted in the official release of the files. “A colleague in FG36 comes from Wuhan” reads the redacted passage. FG36 is the RKI’s Respiratory Infections unit.

Why was this redacted? Is it because the passage might have called attention to the many and intimate German links to the virology scene in Wuhan, which I have documented in my writings?

And why did it remain hidden, even if discoverable in the “supplementary materials”, in the much-publicized leak?

For details and discussion and the presumptive identity of the mysterious “colleague from Wuhan”, see my new article at The Daily Sceptic here.