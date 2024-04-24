Theories of a lab origin of SARS-CoV-2 have largely focused on the presence in the genome of the famous furin cleavage site. But what about the so-called HIV inserts, which the late French virologist Luc Montagnier was astonished to find in the genome and which led him to conclude that the virus must have been genetically engineered? Montagnier speculated that someone must have been trying to create an HIV vaccine using a coronavirus as vector. He was widely derided as a kook for his troubles — and this despite his having been awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine just a decade earlier precisely for having discovered HIV!

But the fact of the matter is that Montagnier was right. Someone was trying to create an HIV vaccine in Wuhan: namely, members of the very German-Chinese virology network about which I have repeatedly written and which notably has links to “gold standard” PCR protocol designer Christian Drosten. Indeed, members of the network were working on precisely those parts of HIV, or the AIDS virus, that turn up in the inserts! Furthermore, the members of the network in question were based at none other than the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

