Kansas has become the second U.S. state, after Texas, to sue Pfizer for deceptive marketing statements in connection with “its” COVID-19 vaccine – and apparently several other states are to follow. But, firstly, what “marketing”? The drug in question was purchased by the U.S. Government and it was, above all, the Government, including state governments, which coerced and cajoled the public into taking it. It was not sold to individual customers.

And, secondly — as will come as no surprise to my regular readers — Pfizer does not even have a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer is merely a contract manufacturer which produces said COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of the German firm BioNTech. BioNTech is the legal manufacturer. BioNTech is also the license-holder for the product in the USA, was the sponsor of the clinical trial, and is the main financial beneficiary of the product’s sales.

So, why are the Kansas Attorney General and the other Attorneys General focusing on the agent and not the principal, on the accomplice but not the perp?

See my new article at The Daily Sceptic here.