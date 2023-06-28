German scientists have uncovered startling evidence that a substantial portion of the batches of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine deployed in the European Union may in fact have consisted of placebos – and hence were not even subjected to quality-control testing by the German regulatory agency which was in principle responsible for approving their release.
That was likely the case all around the world as well. Everyone that took the jab was basically part of a giant experiment, like human lab rats. Hell isn’t hot enough for these pharma demons.
Back in 2008 they admitted that the governmental employees received a less risky vaccine against "swine flu". Back then, many doctors hesitated to give this jab and it had been retracted, after some cases of narcolepsia. Why shouldn't they have done the same? They knew about the number of severe AEs already in December 2020, nonetheless Health minister Lauterbach who is in commanding position to the PEI, injected even children in front of camera! The chief of the PEI had been in contact with CEO Of BioNTech already back in January 2020! Nonetheless in april 2020 he appears to have no idea, of the jab's technology.