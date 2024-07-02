One of the main, if not the main, takeaway from last week’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on the licensure of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine appears to be that FDA official Marion Gruber, who was at the time the Director of the FDA’s Office for Vaccines Research and Review, opposed the fast-track licensing of the vaccine. This is very odd, since Marion Gruber herself signed the letter granting the German company BioNTech the license!

No, contrary to popular belief, Pfizer did not receive the license. BioNTech did.

Curiously, though Marion Gruber was much talked about in the committee hearing, she did not in fact testify at it. Had she done so, Americans would have discovered something else about her. Marion Gruber is German.

Was she the right person to be overseeing the review of a product that — like its manufacturer BioNTech and as I have shown on numerous occasions — was sponsored by the German government?

In any event, a look at the record of the testimony that Marion Gruber gave to the committee behind closed doors makes unmistakably clear that she was no opponent of the licensure of the BioNTech vaccine. She in fact went to mind-boggling lengths to defend it — even going so far as to suggest that 15 is less than 14!

