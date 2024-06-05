When Jim Jordan asked Anthony Fauci on Monday whether he agreed that there was a push to downplay the ‘lab leak’ theory of the origins of SARS-CoV-2, Fauci gave an interesting answer. He did not say “no”. He said, “not on my part”. This has led some to claim that Jordan had cleverly trapped Fauci into perjuring himself. But Anthony Fauci, clearly measuring his words, told the truth. There was indeed a push to suppress the ‘lab leak’ theory, but it did not come from Fauci.

It came from Germany’s ‘star virologist’ Christian Drosten and the other members of what I have called the ‘EU crew’ which participated in the discussions of the ‘lab-leak’ theory with their Anglosphere colleagues in early February 2020. The documentary record shows that Anthony Fauci was not just a bit player, he was a non-player. He was completely ignored by the WHO and the Europeans, who took the lead in putting the ‘lab-leak’ theory to rest.

