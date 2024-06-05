When Jim Jordan asked Anthony Fauci on Monday whether he agreed that there was a push to downplay the ‘lab leak’ theory of the origins of SARS-CoV-2, Fauci gave an interesting answer. He did not say “no”. He said, “not on my part”. This has led some to claim that Jordan had cleverly trapped Fauci into perjuring himself. But Anthony Fauci, clearly measuring his words, told the truth. There was indeed a push to suppress the ‘lab leak’ theory, but it did not come from Fauci.
It came from Germany’s ‘star virologist’ Christian Drosten and the other members of what I have called the ‘EU crew’ which participated in the discussions of the ‘lab-leak’ theory with their Anglosphere colleagues in early February 2020. The documentary record shows that Anthony Fauci was not just a bit player, he was a non-player. He was completely ignored by the WHO and the Europeans, who took the lead in putting the ‘lab-leak’ theory to rest.
For details and documentation, see my new article at The Daily Sceptic here.
I think Fauci had absolutely no idea what was taking place at NIAID. He was too busy doing interviews and thinking he was a celebrity rather than running a huge operation. Much has been written about his lack of management ability. Read GOOD INTENTIONS by Barry Nussbaum from 1990....Fauci was a fraud back then and he surely didn't get better. Dr. Mullis (inventor of PCR who conveniently died months before the scamdemic) had nothing good to say about Fauci.
He didn’t start it, but he did go along with it.