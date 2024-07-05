The historic score of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in the first round of French legislative elections last Sunday has created great anticipation that Le Pen’s party might be able to form a government after this weekend’s second-round runoffs. But a tacit electoral pact between Emmanuel Macron and Jean-Luc Mélenchon (seen above) will ensure that this does not happen.

Mélenchon, who is widely accused of coquetting with anti-Semitism to attract Arab immigrant votes in France’s troubled urban ghettoes or “banlieues”, is the leader of La France Insoumise — roughly, “Rebel France” — and he has assembled a rag-tag band of radicals and “center-left” has-beens in his “New Popular Front” electoral alliance.

“Everyone against Le Pen!” is the watchword. Even if this “everyone” includes anti-Semites, Islamists, “antifa” and terror apologists…

For the details, see my new article at The Daily Sceptic here.