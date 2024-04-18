Additionally, it has been discovered that the mRNA vaccines inhibit essential immunological pathways, thus impairing early interferon signaling. … Evidence is provided that adding 100 % of N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) to the mRNA vaccine in a melanoma model stimulated cancer growth and metastasis…

That sounds bad. Especially since substituting N1-methyl-pseudouridine for naturally occurring uridine is precisely the innovation on which BioNTech’s mRNA platform is based. This is why it is in fact, more precisely, a modRNA — a modified RNA — platform. The quote comes from a new preprint by Rubio-Casillas et al., which reveals the oncogenic, i.e. cancer-promoting, properties of modRNA.

But, as I have discussed previously, before Covid, BioNTech was precisely an experimental cancer drug company — although, curiously, the clinical trials of its cancer drugs had never gotten very far and at least one of them was “prematurely ended” for unknown reasons.

So, did BioNTech — and the German regulator overseeing its trials — already know what Rubio-Casillas et al. found out?

