Additionally, it has been discovered that the mRNA vaccines inhibit essential immunological pathways, thus impairing early interferon signaling. … Evidence is provided that adding 100 % of N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) to the mRNA vaccine in a melanoma model stimulated cancer growth and metastasis…
That sounds bad. Especially since substituting N1-methyl-pseudouridine for naturally occurring uridine is precisely the innovation on which BioNTech’s mRNA platform is based. This is why it is in fact, more precisely, a modRNA — a modified RNA — platform. The quote comes from a new preprint by Rubio-Casillas et al., which reveals the oncogenic, i.e. cancer-promoting, properties of modRNA.
But, as I have discussed previously, before Covid, BioNTech was precisely an experimental cancer drug company — although, curiously, the clinical trials of its cancer drugs had never gotten very far and at least one of them was “prematurely ended” for unknown reasons.
So, did BioNTech — and the German regulator overseeing its trials — already know what Rubio-Casillas et al. found out?
Excellent. As you suggested in your Daily Skeptic article, someone should file a freedom of information request with the two German regulators to obtain all of the evidence of the studies for BioTech’s proposed cancer therapies that in all likelihood induced cancer. They did know or should have known before releasing these dangerous covid-19 countermeasures on the poorly-informed world.
