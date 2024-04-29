In my last article, I wrote about HIV research which was being conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology under the aegis of the German-Chinese virology project which would give rise to a full-fledged German-Chinese virology lab in Wuhan on the other side of the Yangtze River. The research involved genetic engineering and precisely that part of the AIDS virus elements of which would turn up as so-called HIV inserts in SARS-CoV-2. It was the presence of these elements which led the late French virologist and discoverer of HIV Luc Montagnier to conclude that the virus had been created in a lab.

But just how big of a role did the Wuhan Institute play in the German-Chinese virology partnership in general? Well, on closer inspection, a very big role indeed: so big that it is fair to say that it was de facto the main Chinese partner…

For the details, continue reading my new article at The Daily Sceptic here.