This mostly for newer subscribers, but PANDA has now published a revised and updated version of my Daily Sceptic article on “The Greatest Story Never Told: German Virology in Wuhan (and Montana)”.

We have all heard ad nauseam about all the supposed American links to the virology scene in Wuhan — even if many of those links turn out in fact to be tenuous or non-existent on closer inspection. (No, the famously incriminating DEFUSE proposal was not funded. No, Tony Fauci did not quite meet with Shi Zhengli in Washington.)

But what about all the far more substantial German links to the Wuhan virology scene?

What about when none other than Christian Drosten did meet not only with Shi Zhengli (see above), but also the then director and probably also the current director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Berlin in 2015?

What about the publicly-funded German-Chinese virology project, which ran for a full decade from 2009 to 2018 and included the WIV not only as a partner but de facto the main Chinese partner?

What about the German-Chinese virology lab, which grew out of this partnership and is not only located right in Wuhan but indeed right in the area of the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in the city?

What about the German-Chinese efforts to develop an HIV vaccine, which were being conducted right at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and which involved precisely those elements of the AIDS virus that would turn up as the famous “HIV inserts” in SARS-CoV-2?

For these and many other details, see “The Greatest Story Never Told” now on PANDA here or on PANDA Uncut, PANDA’s Substack, here, where you can also join in the discussion.