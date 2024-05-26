‘Prosecute/Fauci’, Elon Musk has written yet again in another viral tweet. But what about ‘Prosecute/Drosten’?

This is what Christian Drosten wrote in a March 2022 sworn statement to a German court:

I have no interest in steering the suspicion about the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a certain direction. In particular, I had and I have no personal interest in ruling out the so-called laboratory thesis….

And this is what Christian Drosten wrote about the ‘lab-leak’ theory in a February 9, 2020 e-mail to Anthony Fauci, Jeremy Farrar and others, which only came to light later in 2022 thanks to an American FOIA request:

Didn’t we congregate to challenge a certain theory, and, if we could, drop it?

Why is Christian Drosten not being prosecuted for perjury? Why is Elon Musk not calling for him to be so?

