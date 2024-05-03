In light of the presence in the viral genome of so-called HIV inserts, the late French virologist and discoverer of HIV Luc Montagnier concluded that SARS-CoV-2 must have been created in a lab. But, in marked contrast to the vast majority of current proponents of the ‘lab leak’ hypothesis – for whom the virus is nothing less than a ‘bioweapon’ – Montagnier did not think the virus was particularly dangerous or at least that it could remain so for any length of time.

Indeed, in Montagnier’s view, SARS-CoV-2 could not remain dangerous for long precisely because of its laboratory origin. Nature itself, he argued, would quite simply ‘delete’ the artificially-inserted sequences as the virus spread and mutated.

