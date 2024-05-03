In light of the presence in the viral genome of so-called HIV inserts, the late French virologist and discoverer of HIV Luc Montagnier concluded that SARS-CoV-2 must have been created in a lab. But, in marked contrast to the vast majority of current proponents of the ‘lab leak’ hypothesis – for whom the virus is nothing less than a ‘bioweapon’ – Montagnier did not think the virus was particularly dangerous or at least that it could remain so for any length of time.
Indeed, in Montagnier’s view, SARS-CoV-2 could not remain dangerous for long precisely because of its laboratory origin. Nature itself, he argued, would quite simply ‘delete’ the artificially-inserted sequences as the virus spread and mutated.
For the details, see my new article at The Daily Sceptic here.
Montagnier wrote early in 2020, " we're in unknown territory and proclaim mandatory vaccines for everyone. It's insanity. Its vaccination insanity that I absolutely condemn. "
But if science listened to every Nobel laureate where would we be??
Thank you for sharing this ray of hope for the world. Assuming we can ban all gain of function research globally.
Montagnier was my first source for information that should have convinced a great many that a scam was in the offing. A Biblical Strength Abomination to be more accurate. I sent his words to two friends, to no avail. Both now have unusual cancers.