I have sometimes been critical of the Italian MEP Francesca Donato on X. But over the last five years, she has undoubtedly been one of the most courageous members of the European Parliament: maybe the most. On Saturday, her husband, Angelo Onorato, was found dead in Palermo, apparently having been strangled.

See my report at The Daily Sceptic here.

My sincere condolences to Francesca Donato.