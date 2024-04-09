“Invented in Germany, made in Germany… That makes us proud,” then German Health Minister Jens Spahn said with an awkwardly cheeky grin when inaugurating BioNTech’s new mRNA factory in Marburg on April 1st 2021; and he marveled at the incredible speed with which BioNTech was able to bring production of the mRNA for its Covid-19 vaccine on-line at the facility. “Beginning of October…”, he said, before quickly correcting himself, “Beginning of November: acquisition of the plant – handing-over of the keys, so to say – and then end of March, actual start of production….”

But whether October or November 2020, how was BioNTech able to complete acquisition of the facility so early? Its so-called vaccine was not even approved for use until late December!

For the details, see my new article at the Daily Sceptic here.