When I linked my article on Marion Gruber’s “opposition” to the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine last week — “opposition” which on closer inspection turns out to be full-throated defense — I, unfortunately, did not realize that the article was behind a paywall. My apologies for that!
The full article is now available at Brownstone here.
You have uniquely identified the German components to the global covid poisoning. German scientists involved in Wuhan long before anyone else on creating a gain of function virus; Drosten and PCR misuse for identifying the asymptomatic with second to second testing; Getting it approved and manufactured in both Europe and US ( Gruber ). Is Klaus Schwab German by any chance???
What a tangled web it all is. Thank you for providing access to the article.