Rational discourse having become virtually impossible on the platform previously known as Twitter, which is increasingly dominated by mind-numbingly repetitive and seemingly unchallengeable memes, I today start an occasional series which I will call the ‘De-Memeinator’.

Today’s meme: The WHO is ‘owned’ by private interests. This is not only false, but wildly misleading. Consideration of the funding data shows that roughly 90% of WHO funding comes in fact from public sources: i.e. from member states or international institutions and other organisations which are themselves funded by states.

So why does the opposite appear to be true on X? Why does blatant misinformation trend while incontrovertible facts languish in obscurity?

For data and discussion, see my new article at The Daily Sceptic here.