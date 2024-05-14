Rational discourse having become virtually impossible on the platform previously known as Twitter, which is increasingly dominated by mind-numbingly repetitive and seemingly unchallengeable memes, I today start an occasional series which I will call the ‘De-Memeinator’.
Today’s meme: The WHO is ‘owned’ by private interests. This is not only false, but wildly misleading. Consideration of the funding data shows that roughly 90% of WHO funding comes in fact from public sources: i.e. from member states or international institutions and other organisations which are themselves funded by states.
So why does the opposite appear to be true on X? Why does blatant misinformation trend while incontrovertible facts languish in obscurity?
For data and discussion, see my new article at The Daily Sceptic here.
Thanks for rhis!
Strangely, you still seem to be the only one stressing the disproportionate German influence, the roots of Pfizer's product and of vaccine passports.
Admittedly, UK models and Italy's lockdowns were the first movers, but I think it fair to say, that had Germany adopted an approach more aligned with Sweden or even Switzerland, then most of Europe may well have resisted the urge to go full biomedical security state.
Well done.
https://dailysceptic.org/2024/05/14/no-the-who-is-not-owned-by-private-interests/