With the market for Covid-19 vaccines having crashed, the German mRNA company BioNTech has fallen on hard times, booking a €300 million loss on just €188 million in sales in the first quarter of 2024. But the company is apparently convinced that the good times — for it, at any rate — will roll again this fall, for it is projecting sales of from €2.5 to €3.1 billion for the last months of the year.

This is not far off the astronomic sums it was raking in during the high Covid period (aka “the pandemic”). Does BioNTech know something that we don’t?

For the details, see my new article at The Daily Sceptic here. (It is not paywalled!)