With the market for Covid-19 vaccines having crashed, the German mRNA company BioNTech has fallen on hard times, booking a €300 million loss on just €188 million in sales in the first quarter of 2024. But the company is apparently convinced that the good times — for it, at any rate — will roll again this fall, for it is projecting sales of from €2.5 to €3.1 billion for the last months of the year.
This is not far off the astronomic sums it was raking in during the high Covid period (aka “the pandemic”). Does BioNTech know something that we don’t?
Maybe they are preparing to poison the global population with a new mRNA shot for the ubiquitous Bird Flu scare which is currently being whipped up. Particularly in Australia where I live and which seems to be a testing ground for the globalists.
Might be a good idea to study Dr Peter McCulloughs reports on X or on substack. The current circulating strain is not nearly as pathogenic as strains from 20 years ago, when H5N1 first appeared in de Asia. Those working in CAFO Barns may be exposed, symptom mostly pink eye, unless there are other underlying conditions. Be aware so not completely consumed by fearmongering.